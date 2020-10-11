Lindsey Graham And Jaime Harrison Are Nearly Tied

Former state legislator Jaime Harrison is challenging GOP Sen.

Lindsey Graham.

He is hoping to take Lindsey Graham's spot for US Senate in South Carolina.

Graham is one of the most high-profile Republican Senators and a vocal supporter of Trump.

Graham is seeking a fourth term to office in 2020, according to Business Insider.

Harrison is putting up a formidable fight in deep-red South Carolina, narrowly outpacing Graham.

Harrison is doing better than Graham in fundraising and ties Graham in recent polls.