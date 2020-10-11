Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lindsey Graham And Jaime Harrison Are Nearly Tied

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:37s - Published
Lindsey Graham And Jaime Harrison Are Nearly Tied

Lindsey Graham And Jaime Harrison Are Nearly Tied

Former state legislator Jaime Harrison is challenging GOP Sen.

Lindsey Graham.

He is hoping to take Lindsey Graham's spot for US Senate in South Carolina.

Graham is one of the most high-profile Republican Senators and a vocal supporter of Trump.

Graham is seeking a fourth term to office in 2020, according to Business Insider.

Harrison is putting up a formidable fight in deep-red South Carolina, narrowly outpacing Graham.

Harrison is doing better than Graham in fundraising and ties Graham in recent polls.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Lindsey Graham and Jaime Harrison are vying for a Senate seat in South Carolina

Harrison is putting up a formidable fight in deep-red South Carolina, narrowly outpacing Graham in...
Business Insider - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.comUpworthyCBS NewsNPRWashington Post


Harrison slams Graham over 'good old days of segregation' remark

Democratic candidate Jaime Harrison, who is Black, is calling out Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) for...
Upworthy - Published

As Netanyahu ally Lindsey Graham fights for political life, South Carolina Jews are torn

The pro-Israel senator is embroiled in an unexpectedly tight fight with Democratic challenger Jaime...
Haaretz - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Lindsey Graham May Have Wanted To Phone His Re-Election In. Jamie Harrison Won't Let Him. [Video]

Lindsey Graham May Have Wanted To Phone His Re-Election In. Jamie Harrison Won't Let Him.

South Carolina is a longtime bastion of Southern conservatism. And if former state Democratic Party chairman Jamie Harrison beats three-term GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham, it would be a jolt to Democrats..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published
'Good old days of segregation' comment was sarcasm: Graham [Video]

'Good old days of segregation' comment was sarcasm: Graham

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham on Wednesday referred to 'the good old days of segregation', which he later said was sarcasm, during the confirmation hearing for President Trump's..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:07Published
Democratic Challenger Harrison Is Pulling In A Deluge Of Donations. Graham? Not So Much [Video]

Democratic Challenger Harrison Is Pulling In A Deluge Of Donations. Graham? Not So Much

Although Republican Senator Lindsay Graham of South Carolina hasn't released his third-quarter numbers yet, it's likely he's breaking into a cold sweat. That's because his Democratic challenger, Jamie..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:38Published