Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PG&E To Turn Off Power To Nearly 37K Customers Wednesday

Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 01:27s - Published
PG&E To Turn Off Power To Nearly 37K Customers Wednesday

PG&E To Turn Off Power To Nearly 37K Customers Wednesday

Approximately 37,000 Pacific Gas and Electric customers will lose power Wednesday evening due to increased fire danger and strong winds.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

PG&E may cut power in portions of 6 Bay Area counties this week

Only a week after the last deliberate power shut off, PG&E is preparing to put up to 50,000 customers...
SFGate - Published


Tweets about this

hazel_power

Hazel Power The amount of people that do be on top of me when im in a que in a shop is redicilous.. i can nearly feel them touc… https://t.co/r6qT7nfpWK 8 hours ago

stevenwellings

✌️Steve Wellings ✌️ RT @RickyRi32855879: @SkySportsBoxing very unpopular for me to say this but Ritson edged it for me. Turn the sky commentary off. Vasquez wa… 4 days ago

_Hachiro_

Hachiro Woo! My “brake lamp” dash light will never turn on again. (Yay, and kinda nay) It’s been on ever since I installed… https://t.co/jB2MeVXoxG 4 days ago

RickyRi32855879

Ricky Richardson @SkySportsBoxing very unpopular for me to say this but Ritson edged it for me. Turn the sky commentary off. Vasquez… https://t.co/lEygJQzXtN 4 days ago

JennaGrrs

Jenna Andrews🇩🇪🇺🇸 @didwyll @spot2tall @MollyJongFast @OleanderNectar I mean if he is still alive that means there is a chance that Dr… https://t.co/GxNphvlQP4 4 days ago

wrbtweentstates

Colonel Jefferson Beauregard Lee RT @PublishingTruth: @OrwellNGoode How can we find truth and justice in a situation where unaccountable media wields such nearly unlimited… 5 days ago

PublishingTruth

PublishingTruth How can we find truth and justice in a situation where unaccountable media wields such nearly unlimited narrative c… https://t.co/3PjjARtHq2 5 days ago

PublishingTruth

PublishingTruth @OrwellNGoode How can we find truth and justice in a situation where unaccountable media wields such nearly unlimit… https://t.co/sUjNuGrqfg 5 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

More PG&E Power Shutoffs Possible Starting Wednesday Night [Video]

More PG&E Power Shutoffs Possible Starting Wednesday Night

Some 54,000 customers could be affected in this round of Public Safety Power Shutoffs, PG&E says.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 01:41Published
PSPS Updates: 32k PG&E Customers Without Power Thursday Evening [Video]

PSPS Updates: 32k PG&E Customers Without Power Thursday Evening

The utility initiated the power shutoff Wednesday evening due to elevated fire danger in several counties.  As of 6 p.m. Thursday, the utility said around 32,000 customers were without power.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 01:39Published
Latest PSPS Outages Leaves Thousands Of Bay Area PG&E Customers In The Dark [Video]

Latest PSPS Outages Leaves Thousands Of Bay Area PG&E Customers In The Dark

Thousands of people in the Bay Area are without power late Wednesday night as part of Pacific Gas & Electric Company's latest Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS). Andrea Nakano reports from Calistoga,..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:40Published