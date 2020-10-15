PG&E To Turn Off Power To Nearly 37K Customers Wednesday
Approximately 37,000 Pacific Gas and Electric customers will lose power Wednesday evening due to increased fire danger and strong winds.
Hazel Power The amount of people that do be on top of me when im in a que in a shop is redicilous.. i can nearly feel them touc… https://t.co/r6qT7nfpWK 8 hours ago
✌️Steve Wellings ✌️ RT @RickyRi32855879: @SkySportsBoxing very unpopular for me to say this but Ritson edged it for me. Turn the sky commentary off. Vasquez wa… 4 days ago
Hachiro Woo! My “brake lamp” dash light will never turn on again. (Yay, and kinda nay)
It’s been on ever since I installed… https://t.co/jB2MeVXoxG 4 days ago
Ricky Richardson @SkySportsBoxing very unpopular for me to say this but Ritson edged it for me. Turn the sky commentary off. Vasquez… https://t.co/lEygJQzXtN 4 days ago
Jenna Andrews🇩🇪🇺🇸 @didwyll @spot2tall @MollyJongFast @OleanderNectar I mean if he is still alive that means there is a chance that Dr… https://t.co/GxNphvlQP4 4 days ago
Colonel Jefferson Beauregard Lee RT @PublishingTruth: @OrwellNGoode How can we find truth and justice in a situation where unaccountable media wields such nearly unlimited… 5 days ago
PublishingTruth How can we find truth and justice in a situation where unaccountable media wields such nearly unlimited narrative c… https://t.co/3PjjARtHq2 5 days ago
PublishingTruth @OrwellNGoode How can we find truth and justice in a situation where unaccountable media wields such nearly unlimit… https://t.co/sUjNuGrqfg 5 days ago
More PG&E Power Shutoffs Possible Starting Wednesday NightSome 54,000 customers could be affected in this round of Public Safety Power Shutoffs, PG&E says.
PSPS Updates: 32k PG&E Customers Without Power Thursday EveningThe utility initiated the power shutoff Wednesday evening due to elevated fire danger in several counties. As of 6 p.m. Thursday, the utility said around 32,000 customers were without power.
Latest PSPS Outages Leaves Thousands Of Bay Area PG&E Customers In The DarkThousands of people in the Bay Area are without power late Wednesday night as part of Pacific Gas & Electric Company's latest Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS). Andrea Nakano reports from Calistoga,..