USM Interim Head Coach Scotty Walden won’t travel to Liberty with team

The Southern Miss football program is only four games into the 2020 season and yet is already on the verge of having its third different head coach on Saturday.

- the southern miss football- program is only four games into- the 20-20 season... and yet...- is already on the verge of- having its third different head- coach... on saturday.

- an interim to the interim... as- tim billings takes over as the- acting head coach... in place o- scotty walden... who- tested positive for covid-19, o- tuesday.- as a result... walden will no - longer make the trip, to- liberty...- for u-s-m's fifth game of the - season.

Billings... who normall- carries the title of assistant- head- coach and nickel backs coach...- says the game is definitely - still - on... barring an extremly large- spike, in positive cases... - within-




