Obama Slams Trump At Joe Biden Rally In Philadelphia

Former president Barack Obama did not hold back in his criticisms of President Trump tonight at a drive-in, socially distant rally for Joe Biden in Philadelphia.


Obama slams Trump at Biden rally, warns voters ‘we can’t be complacent'

Former President Barack Obama took aim at his successor in the White House on Wednesday as he...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •Deutsche WelleUpworthy


Obama, in Pitch for Biden, Urges Black Men Not to Sit Out Election

Former President Barack Obama made his first in-person campaign pitch Wednesday for his former vice...
Newsmax - Published

Barack Obama slams Donald Trump in his debut campaign appearance for Joe Biden

Less than a fortnight before election day, Barack Obama has made his first campaign appearance for...
SBS - Published Also reported by •CBS News



Former Barack Obama Fires Up Philadelphia Crowd At Rally For Joe Biden [Video]

Former Barack Obama Fires Up Philadelphia Crowd At Rally For Joe Biden

Natasha Brown reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 01:58Published
Barack Obama says 'Trump wants zero blame for pandemic' [Video]

Barack Obama says 'Trump wants zero blame for pandemic'

Former President Barack Obama hit the campaign trial in Philadelphia Wednesdayon behalf of his former vice president, Joe Biden. Mr Obama repeatedlyattacked President Donald Trump in his drive in..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published
Oh, Snap! Obama Lets Loose On Trump On Campaign Trail [Video]

Oh, Snap! Obama Lets Loose On Trump On Campaign Trail

Democrats saw a sight for sore eyes on Wednesday when former President Barack Obama hit the campaign trail in Philadelphia. They see the former president as a key factor in encouraging Black men,..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:44Published