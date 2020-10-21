Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Former Barack Obama Fires Up Philadelphia Crowd At Rally For Joe Biden

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 01:58s - Published
Former Barack Obama Fires Up Philadelphia Crowd At Rally For Joe Biden
Natasha Brown reports.

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

'Tweeting at the television doesn't fix things': Obama digs into Trump at a drive-in rally for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

Former President Barack Obama excoriated President Trump at a rally for Joe Biden on Wednesday,...
Business Insider - Published

Former President Obama holds first in-person campaign event for Joe Biden

Former President Barack Obama hit the campaign trail Wednesday, holding his first in-person event for...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •DelawareonlineUpworthyWorldNews


Trump takes aim at familiar target: Obama

Hours before former President Barack Obama headlined his first in-person rally for Democratic...
FOXNews.com - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Barack Obama says 'Trump wants zero blame for pandemic' [Video]

Barack Obama says 'Trump wants zero blame for pandemic'

Former President Barack Obama hit the campaign trial in Philadelphia Wednesdayon behalf of his former vice president, Joe Biden. Mr Obama repeatedlyattacked President Donald Trump in his drive in..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published
Oh, Snap! Obama Lets Loose On Trump On Campaign Trail [Video]

Oh, Snap! Obama Lets Loose On Trump On Campaign Trail

Democrats saw a sight for sore eyes on Wednesday when former President Barack Obama hit the campaign trail in Philadelphia. They see the former president as a key factor in encouraging Black men,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:44Published
Obama: Trump can't even 'protect himself' [Video]

Obama: Trump can't even 'protect himself'

Former U.S. President Barack Obama, stumping for his former VP Joe Biden, said his administration "literally left the White House a pandemic playbook," adding that President Donald Trump "isn't going..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:54Published