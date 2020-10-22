Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Obama joins Biden on campaign trail

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:23s - Published
Obama joins Biden on campaign trail

Obama joins Biden on campaign trail

Barack Obama and Joe Biden were determined not to neglect the key swing state of Michigan, which Democrats lost in 2016.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

CBS Evening News, October 21, 2020

Obama hits campaign trail for Biden in Pennsylvania; 14-year-old girl works on potential cure for...
CBS News - Published

Obama blasts Trump's tweets, track record in 2020 campaign trail debut

Obama blasts Trump's tweets, track record in 2020 campaign trail debut PHILADELPHIA/GASTONIA, N.C. - Former President Barack Obama returned to the campaign trail on...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •SBSHinduDeutsche Welle


2020 Election Live Updates: Former President Barack Obama Joins Joe Biden On Campaign Trail, President Trump Campaigns In Pennsylvania

Former President Obama will join Joe Biden for events in Flint and Detroit on Saturday, their first...
CBS 2 - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

11pm ABC vote 2020 PKG 10.30.2020 [Video]

11pm ABC vote 2020 PKG 10.30.2020

FOUR DAYS TO GO.. AND. PRESIDENT TRUMP AND FORMER VICE PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN ARE BOTH ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL WITH VERY DIFFERENT MESSAGES.

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KYPublished
Election Day Dawning, Latest on Campaign Trail [Video]

Election Day Dawning, Latest on Campaign Trail

CBS4's Skyler Henry shares the latest details on President Trump's and Democratic candidate Joe Biden's campaign trail as Election Day approaches.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:39Published
Trump, Biden Make Final Dash On Campaign Trail [Video]

Trump, Biden Make Final Dash On Campaign Trail

Election Day is just 4 days away. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:58Published