Bay Area Election Experts Reassure Voters After Reports Of Iran, Russia Accessing Some Voter Registration Data
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:38s - Published
Bay Area Election Experts Reassure Voters After Reports Of Iran, Russia Accessing Some Voter Registration Data
Bay Area election experts are attempting to reassure voters after top intelligence officials announced that Iran and Russia have taken actions to interfere in the upcoming presidential election.
Joe Vazquez reports.
(10/21/20)
Federal officials also said Iran and Russia have obtained voter registration data.
Upworthy - Published
Top intelligence officials held a last-minute briefing with reporters on election security Wednesday...
CBS News - Published
Also reported by •The Age •Mediaite
Both Russia and Iran have gotten a hold of voter registration data ahead of the 2020 election and may...
Business Insider - Published
