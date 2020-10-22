Global  
 

FBI: Evidence that Russia, Iran are interfering with election

FBI: Evidence that Russia, Iran are interfering with election

In a news conference late last night — officials said both Iran and Russia have obtained voter registration information


Both Iran and Russia are targeting voters to 'sow chaos' during the US election, the FBI says

Iran specifically sent 'spoofed' emails to Americans 'designed to intimidate voters, incite social...
