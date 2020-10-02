Rodgers delighted with Leicester start
Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers says to start in the Europa League with a 3-0 win at home to Zorya was a big boost for the club.
Rodgers: Lack of recovery could hit clubs hardLeicester manager Brendan Rodgers believes the effects of the recent international break could 'hit clubs hard' in terms of injuries and fatigue.
Rodgers: Missed chance for great startLeicester manager Brendan Rodgers insists his side have made a good start to the league season, but we're punished for not being at their best against West Ham.
Rodgers: Fofana a brilliant signingLeicester manager Brendan Rodgers has praised his recruitment team for completing the signing of Wesley Fofana.