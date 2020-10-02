Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rodgers delighted with Leicester start

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:53s - Published
Rodgers delighted with Leicester start

Rodgers delighted with Leicester start

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers says to start in the Europa League with a 3-0 win at home to Zorya was a big boost for the club.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Rodgers highlights system that nearly ‘hurt’ Leicester; hints at Vardy return

Brendan Rodgers says Leicester "had to work hard" for their win over Zorya Luhansk in the Europa...
Team Talk - Published

Rodgers explains why defeat was harsh on Leicester; avoids injury excuse

Brendan Rodgers maintained Leicester were unlucky to lose to Aston Villa, but admitted they became...
Team Talk - Published

Leicester hit with crisis as schedule catches up with Brendan Rodgers' men

Leicester hit with crisis as schedule catches up with Brendan Rodgers' men Leicester City begin their Europa League campaign tonight as they face Ukrainian outfit Zorya Luhansk...
Daily Star - Published Also reported by •Leicester Mercury



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Rodgers: Lack of recovery could hit clubs hard [Video]

Rodgers: Lack of recovery could hit clubs hard

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers believes the effects of the recent international break could 'hit clubs hard' in terms of injuries and fatigue.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:59Published
Rodgers: Missed chance for great start [Video]

Rodgers: Missed chance for great start

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers insists his side have made a good start to the league season, but we're punished for not being at their best against West Ham.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:54Published
Rodgers: Fofana a brilliant signing [Video]

Rodgers: Fofana a brilliant signing

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has praised his recruitment team for completing the signing of Wesley Fofana.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:19Published