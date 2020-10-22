Indiana coronavirus cases increase to 155,246; 3,831 deaths

Video Credit: WFFT - Published 3 minutes ago

The Allen County Department of Health announced there are now 8,167 cases and 244 deaths as of Thursday.

Indiana reports its highest single-day total for coronavirus cases.

Today the state reported that 2-thousand 8-hundred-80 hoosiers tested positive for covid-19.the state's total number of cases now stands at more than 155- thousand.another 42 hoosiers have been killed by covid-19.

The number of deaths now stands at 3-thousand 8- hundred-31.the state reports today more than 1-and-a-half million hoosiers have been tested so far for the coronavirus.

Across our region, 638 new cases and nine new deaths to report tonight.allen county adds 152 new cases and elkhart 229 and 3 deaths.13 new cases in dekalb and 12 in whitley.

Kosciusko reports 35 new cases and one new death.wells adding 8 cases and 3 deaths.adams county reporting 3 cases and two deaths.over in ohio...williams reports 5 new cases and mercer 16.

Defiance adds 14 new cases and van wert 23.paulding county reporting