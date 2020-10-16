|
Trump, Biden Back On Campaign Trail As Election Day Approaches
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York
- Duration: 02:16s - Published
Trump, Biden Back On Campaign Trail As Election Day Approaches
A day after their final debate, both candidates are on the campaign trail in the final sprint to Election Day; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
The Biden campaign sought to keep the president's handling of the coronavirus front and center on...
NPR - Published
Trump lags in opinion polls and latest figures from his campaign show he is also behind in...
Zee News - Published
PHILADELPHIA/GASTONIA, N.C. - Former President Barack Obama returned to the campaign trail on...
WorldNews - Published
Also reported by •SBS
Last debate over, candidates enter final sprint
[NFA] In the final sprint to Election Day, President Donald Trump doubled down on his attempt to win over the senior vote in Florida on Friday, while Democratic nominee Joe Biden vowed to kill the..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:34Published
Half million COVID-19 deaths possible by February -study
[NFA] The COVID-19 death toll could reach a half million in the United States by February unless nearly all Americans wear face masks, researchers with the University of Washington's Institute for..
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:52Published
