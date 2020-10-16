Global  
 

Trump, Biden Back On Campaign Trail As Election Day Approaches

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:16s
Trump, Biden Back On Campaign Trail As Election Day Approaches

Trump, Biden Back On Campaign Trail As Election Day Approaches

A day after their final debate, both candidates are on the campaign trail in the final sprint to Election Day; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.


With Debates Behind Them, Biden And Trump Enter The Final Stretch Before Election Day

The Biden campaign sought to keep the president's handling of the coronavirus front and center on...
NPR - Published

Joe Biden, Donald Trump blaze a US campaign trail as early vote surges with 18 days to go

Trump lags in opinion polls and latest figures from his campaign show he is also behind in...
Zee News - Published

Obama blasts Trump's tweets, track record in 2020 campaign trail debut

Obama blasts Trump's tweets, track record in 2020 campaign trail debut PHILADELPHIA/GASTONIA, N.C. - Former President Barack Obama returned to the campaign trail on...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •SBS



aunaldurak

unaldurak @realDonaldTrump @JoeBiden 4 more years 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸. Thanks to President Trump, who kept every single promise he made du… https://t.co/Xs7K2Q0Sh8 21 minutes ago

Cabooster

NurseB @LegendaryEnergy I guess that’s his campaign slogan....Trump is “Make America Great Again,” and “Keep America Great… https://t.co/Ow3ICdu74m 39 minutes ago

HeyRaeSeattle

heyraeseattle Ⓥ @donwinslow Trump Campaign outraised Biden last night too, and the fracking comments are coming back to haunt him.… https://t.co/m5sF4voXnN 1 hour ago

Embroideries

Uniqueembroideries RT @LindaKWS1: @GOPChairwoman @realDonaldTrump Joe Biden told potential donors to his campaign that he would roll back most of President Do… 1 hour ago

henrydjr

Henry Hodge Jr Biden campaign tries to walk back Joe's 'transition from the oil industry' debate statement after being ripped onli… https://t.co/E4d5eU12em 1 hour ago

LindaKWS1

Linda KWS @GOPChairwoman @realDonaldTrump Joe Biden told potential donors to his campaign that he would roll back most of Pre… https://t.co/vHutSaOdoU 1 hour ago

RobertFouquet

Robert F 485 children’s parents have been located. The parent don’t want the kids back in the home country. The media and Bi… https://t.co/jlyyHIxUDb 1 hour ago


Last debate over, candidates enter final sprint [Video]

Last debate over, candidates enter final sprint

[NFA] In the final sprint to Election Day, President Donald Trump doubled down on his attempt to win over the senior vote in Florida on Friday, while Democratic nominee Joe Biden vowed to kill the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:34
Florida Democratic poll workers verbally abused by man in pick-up truck [Video]

Florida Democratic poll workers verbally abused by man in pick-up truck

Early voting begins on Monday, October 19th in Volusia County, Florida, with many people making up long lines to vote every day.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:47
Half million COVID-19 deaths possible by February -study [Video]

Half million COVID-19 deaths possible by February -study

[NFA] The COVID-19 death toll could reach a half million in the United States by February unless nearly all Americans wear face masks, researchers with the University of Washington's Institute for..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:52