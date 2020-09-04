Volunteers distribute free food

Global  
 

Decide enact restrictions.

More people need help just getting by right now... especially with the weather turning colder.

Several local groups were out this weekend to lend their support.

First... the "secular franciscans of terre haute and friends" distributed a hot breakfast and snacks to anyone who asked saturday.

Volunteers passed out the food right outside the saint benedict soup kitchen.

The change in the weather is yet another challenge for is yet another challenge for volunteers to overcome.

Linda gorrell :13:21:07 - :26 "the soup kitchen, monday through friday, is talking about whether or not we can start having patrons come in a few at a time because of the cold weather but with covid-19, you know, we just go day by day and whatever the guidelines from the cdc are, we follow those very closely."

These grab-and-go meals are offered the 4th saturday of each month.

Anyone who needs a meal can come by between 9 and




