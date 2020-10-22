Senate votes to advance Barrett; confirmation expected Monday
The Republican-led Senate has voted to advance Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett toward final confirmation despite Democratic objections.
SUPREME COURT COULD BE FILLED.THE U-S SENATE IS SCHEDULED TOMAKE A FINAL VOTE FOR NOMINEEAMY CONEY BARRETT THISMORNING.
FOLLOWING A RAREWEEKEND SESSION, SENATEREPUBLICANS VOTED TO ADVANCETHE CONFIRMATION.
THIS,DESPITE DEMOCRATIC OBJECTIONSTO PUSH THE SELECTION TO AFTERTHE ELECTION.
MINORITY LEADERCHUCK SCHUMER SAYS THEDECISION IS A "TRAVESTY."MEANWHILE, MAJORITY LEADERMCCONNELL SAYS IT IS "ANIMPORTANT CONTRIBUTION TO THEFU