Senate votes to advance Barrett; confirmation expected Monday

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach
Senate votes to advance Barrett; confirmation expected Monday

Senate votes to advance Barrett; confirmation expected Monday

The Republican-led Senate has voted to advance Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett toward final confirmation despite Democratic objections.

SUPREME COURT COULD BE FILLED.THE U-S SENATE IS SCHEDULED TOMAKE A FINAL VOTE FOR NOMINEEAMY CONEY BARRETT THISMORNING.

FOLLOWING A RAREWEEKEND SESSION, SENATEREPUBLICANS VOTED TO ADVANCETHE CONFIRMATION.

THIS,DESPITE DEMOCRATIC OBJECTIONSTO PUSH THE SELECTION TO AFTERTHE ELECTION.

MINORITY LEADERCHUCK SCHUMER SAYS THEDECISION IS A "TRAVESTY."MEANWHILE, MAJORITY LEADERMCCONNELL SAYS IT IS "ANIMPORTANT CONTRIBUTION TO THEFU




Partisan politics surrounding ACA heat up in Colorado as Senate votes on Barrett’s confirmation

Partisan politics have found their way into elections across the country as Election Day draws nearer...
FOXNews.com

Live updates: Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court confirmation vote may face Dem boycott

Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Tuesday a full Senate vote on Barrett's...
FOXNews.com

US Senate panel votes to approve Trump court pick anyway

The Republican-led US Senate Judiciary Committee approved US President Donald Trump's nomination of...
SBS - Published Also reported by •Denver Post•The Age



Jen80107882

Jen RT @SarahHuckabee: 51 Senate Republican votes today to advance Judge Amy Coney Barrett to be confirmed to the Supreme Court. Not one Democr… 55 seconds ago

PressHerald

Portland Press Herald Senate votes 51-48 to advance Barrett; confirmation expected today. https://t.co/IEEzjAFiS9 2 minutes ago

ChatCoreNews

CHAT Core News Senate votes to advance Amy Coney Barrett; confirmation expected Monday https://t.co/tiUDxKGiSe 3 minutes ago

WBIRHeather

Heather Waliga HAPPENING TODAY: The Senate will officially vote today to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court… https://t.co/f8UeOm6Kio 3 minutes ago

Kauket_Honkette

Kauket 🐇 RT @fox5dc: Senate votes to advance Barrett; confirmation expected today https://t.co/Oqg3Gp5K00 https://t.co/KaMggJQiHh 6 minutes ago

KOLDNews

KOLDNews Senate votes to advance Barrett; confirmation expected Monday https://t.co/4aHIqwSxAv https://t.co/qLXogQfrwB 8 minutes ago

fox5dc

FOX 5 DC Senate votes to advance Barrett; confirmation expected today https://t.co/Oqg3Gp5K00 https://t.co/KaMggJQiHh 11 minutes ago


Senate one step away from Barrett confirmation [Video]

Senate one step away from Barrett confirmation

[NFA] The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate on Sunday moved closer to a final confirmation vote expected Monday on President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, just over a week..

Credit: Reuters Studio
Amy Coney Barrett pushed to full senate [Video]

Amy Coney Barrett pushed to full senate

The Senate Judiciary Committee advanced Judge Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court nomination to the full senate. That sets up a final confirmation vote on Monday.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
Senate panel approves Trump court pick over Dem boycott [Video]

Senate panel approves Trump court pick over Dem boycott

The Republican-led U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday approved President Donald Trump's nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to a lifetime Supreme Court seat despite a Democratic boycott, clearing..

Credit: Reuters Studio