Senate votes to advance Barrett; confirmation expected Monday Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:24s - Published 1 minute ago Senate votes to advance Barrett; confirmation expected Monday The Republican-led Senate has voted to advance Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett toward final confirmation despite Democratic objections. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend SUPREME COURT COULD BE FILLED.THE U-S SENATE IS SCHEDULED TOMAKE A FINAL VOTE FOR NOMINEEAMY CONEY BARRETT THISMORNING. FOLLOWING A RAREWEEKEND SESSION, SENATEREPUBLICANS VOTED TO ADVANCETHE CONFIRMATION. THIS,DESPITE DEMOCRATIC OBJECTIONSTO PUSH THE SELECTION TO AFTERTHE ELECTION. MINORITY LEADERCHUCK SCHUMER SAYS THEDECISION IS A "TRAVESTY."MEANWHILE, MAJORITY LEADERMCCONNELL SAYS IT IS "ANIMPORTANT CONTRIBUTION TO THEFU







You Might Like



Tweets about this Jen RT @SarahHuckabee: 51 Senate Republican votes today to advance Judge Amy Coney Barrett to be confirmed to the Supreme Court. Not one Democr… 55 seconds ago Portland Press Herald Senate votes 51-48 to advance Barrett; confirmation expected today. https://t.co/IEEzjAFiS9 2 minutes ago CHAT Core News Senate votes to advance Amy Coney Barrett; confirmation expected Monday https://t.co/tiUDxKGiSe 3 minutes ago Heather Waliga HAPPENING TODAY: The Senate will officially vote today to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court… https://t.co/f8UeOm6Kio 3 minutes ago Kauket 🐇 RT @fox5dc: Senate votes to advance Barrett; confirmation expected today https://t.co/Oqg3Gp5K00 https://t.co/KaMggJQiHh 6 minutes ago KOLDNews Senate votes to advance Barrett; confirmation expected Monday https://t.co/4aHIqwSxAv https://t.co/qLXogQfrwB 8 minutes ago FOX 5 DC Senate votes to advance Barrett; confirmation expected today https://t.co/Oqg3Gp5K00 https://t.co/KaMggJQiHh 11 minutes ago