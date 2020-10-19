Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Monday 10/26 Insider Buying Report: ADC

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 00:54s - Published
Monday 10/26 Insider Buying Report: ADC

Monday 10/26 Insider Buying Report: ADC

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

So let's look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

So let's look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

At Agree Realty, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, CEO Joey Agree bought 15,293 shares of ADC, for a cost of $65.69 each, for a total investment of $1.00M.

Agree Realty is trading down about 0.9% on the day Monday.

This buy marks the first one filed by Agree in the past twelve months.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Tuesday 10/20 Insider Buying Report: FAST [Video]

Tuesday 10/20 Insider Buying Report: FAST

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 00:52Published
Monday 10/19 Insider Buying Report: KRON, NTRP [Video]

Monday 10/19 Insider Buying Report: KRON, NTRP

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 00:52Published
Monday 10/19 Insider Buying Report: EBC, C [Video]

Monday 10/19 Insider Buying Report: EBC, C

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 00:54Published