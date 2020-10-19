Monday 10/26 Insider Buying Report: ADC
Monday 10/26 Insider Buying Report: ADC
As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.
So let's look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.
At Agree Realty, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, CEO Joey Agree bought 15,293 shares of ADC, for a cost of $65.69 each, for a total investment of $1.00M.
Agree Realty is trading down about 0.9% on the day Monday.
This buy marks the first one filed by Agree in the past twelve months.