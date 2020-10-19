Monday 10/26 Insider Buying Report: ADC Market News Video - Duration: 00:54s - Published 6 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:54s - Published Monday 10/26 Insider Buying Report: ADC As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at one noteworthy recent insider buy. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at one noteworthy recent insider buy. At Agree Realty, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, CEO Joey Agree bought 15,293 shares of ADC, for a cost of $65.69 each, for a total investment of $1.00M. Agree Realty is trading down about 0.9% on the day Monday. This buy marks the first one filed by Agree in the past twelve months.





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Tuesday 10/20 Insider Buying Report: FAST



Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their.. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 00:52 Published 6 days ago Monday 10/19 Insider Buying Report: KRON, NTRP



As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 00:52 Published 1 week ago Monday 10/19 Insider Buying Report: EBC, C



Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their.. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 00:54 Published 1 week ago

