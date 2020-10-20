Global  
 

Wednesday 10/28 Insider Buying Report: PFC

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

So let's look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

At Premier Financial, there was insider buying on Monday, by EVP & Chief Financial Officer Paul D.

Nungester Jr. who bought 12,000 shares at a cost of $18.77 each, for a total investment of $225,240.

This buy marks the first one filed by Nungester Jr. in the past twelve months.

Premier Financial is trading off about 0.9% on the day Wednesday.

Bargain hunters have the opportunity to grab PFC at a price even lower than Nungester Jr. did, with the stock trading as low as $17.62 in trading on Wednesday which is 6.1% under Nungester Jr.'s purchase price.




