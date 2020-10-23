Global  
 

Friday 10/30 Insider Buying Report: INTC

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

Today we look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

At Intel, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of INTC, for a cost of $44.96 each, for a total investment of $360,624.

Bargain hunters are able to grab INTC even cheaper than Swan did, with the stock changing hands as low as $43.78 at last check today -- that's 2.6% under Swan's purchase price.

Intel Corp is trading down about 0.3% on the day Friday.

Before this latest buy, Swan made one other purchase in the past year, buying $401,050 shares at a cost of $50.00 a piece.




