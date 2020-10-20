Tuesday 10/27 Insider Buying Report: TSC, SMBK
Tuesday 10/27 Insider Buying Report: TSC, SMBK
As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.
So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.
On Tuesday, TriState Capital Holdings' CEO, Brian S.
Fetterolf, made a $76,104 buy of TSC, purchasing 5,600 shares at a cost of $13.59 each.
TriState Capital Holdings is trading down about 2.5% on the day Tuesday.
Before this latest buy, Fetterolf purchased TSC on 16 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $458,708 at an average of $14.79 per share.
And on Friday, CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD Wesley Miller Welborn bought $26,419 worth of SmartFinancial, buying 1,796 shares at a cost of $14.71 a piece.
Before this latest buy, Welborn made one other purchase in the past year, buying $117,121 shares for a cost of $21.49 a piece.
SmartFinancial is trading down about 0.3% on the day Tuesday.