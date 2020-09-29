Tuesday 10/13 Insider Buying Report: RMT
As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.
So let's look at a recent insider purchase of note.
At Royce Micro-cap Trust, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, President Christopher D.
Clark purchased 10,000 shares of RMT, at a cost of $8.40 each, for a total investment of $84,000.
Investors have the opportunity to buy RMT at a price even lower than Clark did, with the stock changing hands as low as $8.29 in trading on Tuesday -- that's 1.3% below Clark's purchase price.
Royce Micro-cap Trust Inc is trading off about 1.1% on the day Tuesday.
Before this latest buy, Clark made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $42,824 shares for a cost of $8.56 a piece.