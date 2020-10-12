Tuesday 10/20 Insider Buying Report: FAST
Tuesday 10/20 Insider Buying Report: FAST
Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.
Today we look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.
Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.
Today we look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.
On Monday, Fastenal's Director, Hsenghung Sam Hsu, made a $89,500 buy of FAST, purchasing 2,000 shares at a cost of $44.75 each.
So far Hsu is in the green, up about 1.3% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $45.34.
Fastenal is trading up about 1.6% on the day Tuesday.