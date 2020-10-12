Tuesday 10/20 Insider Buying Report: FAST Market News Video - Duration: 00:52s - Published 8 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:52s - Published Tuesday 10/20 Insider Buying Report: FAST Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at one noteworthy recent insider buy. 0

On Monday, Fastenal's Director, Hsenghung Sam Hsu, made a $89,500 buy of FAST, purchasing 2,000 shares at a cost of $44.75 each. So far Hsu is in the green, up about 1.3% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $45.34. Fastenal is trading up about 1.6% on the day Tuesday.





