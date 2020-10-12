Global  
 

Tuesday 10/20 Insider Buying Report: FAST

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

Today we look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

On Monday, Fastenal's Director, Hsenghung Sam Hsu, made a $89,500 buy of FAST, purchasing 2,000 shares at a cost of $44.75 each.

So far Hsu is in the green, up about 1.3% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $45.34.

Fastenal is trading up about 1.6% on the day Tuesday.




