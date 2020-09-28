Monday 10/19 Insider Buying Report: EBC, C Market News Video - Duration: 00:54s - Published 5 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:54s - Published Monday 10/19 Insider Buying Report: EBC, C Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys. On Wednesday, Eastern Bankshare's Director, Richard Edward Holbrook, made a $1.97M purchase of EBC, buying 196,500 shares at a cost of $10.00 each. So far Holbrook is in the green, up about 19.4% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $11.94. Eastern Bankshare CM is trading down about 0.8% on the day Monday. This buy marks the first one filed by Holbrook in the past twelve months. And at Citigroup, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Director Lew W. Jacobs IV who purchased 10,000 shares for a cost of $44.09 each, for a trade totaling $440,857. Citigroup Inc is trading down about 0.8% on the day Monday. Bargain hunters have the opportunity to snag C even cheaper than Jacobs IV did, with the stock trading as low as $42.81 in trading on Monday -- that's 2.9% below Jacobs IV's purchase price.





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Monday 10/12 Insider Buying Report: KBNT



Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their.. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 00:53 Published 1 week ago Monday 10/5 Insider Buying Report: KMX, PRGS



As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 00:57 Published 2 weeks ago Monday 9/28 Insider Buying Report: AI, HIG



Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their.. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 00:54 Published 3 weeks ago

