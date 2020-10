Keeping your pets safe during Halloween Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:55s - Published 6 minutes ago Keeping your pets safe during Halloween This Saturday is Halloween and you may be looking forward to the spookiest day of the year, but your pets probably aren't. We spoke with Doctor Ruth - The Pet Vet - about how you can keep your pets safe and secure this Halloween. 0

YEAR--- BUT YOUR PETSPROBABLY AREN'T.WE SPOKE WITH DOCTOR RUTH "THEPET VET" ABOUT HOW YOU CAN KEEPYOUR PETS SAFE AND SECURE THISHALLOWEEN.."PEOPLE LOVE HALLOWEEN, BUT ITCAN BE REALLY TERRIFYING FOROUR PETS.THERE'S LOTS OF SCARY NOISES,THERE'S PEOPLE USUALLY RINGINGDOORBELLS AND THE DOOR ISOPENING AND CLOSING.THERE'S A LOT OF DIFFERENTPETS.BUT THERE'S ALSO A BUNCH OFDANGERS THAT PEOPLE KNOW ABOUTTHIS HALLOWEEN."HERE ARE SOME OTHER TIPS FROMDOCTOR RUTH -- KEEP YOUR PETSINSIDE.AND AWAY FROM CANDIES ANDDECORATIONS.DON'T LEAVE PETS INCOSTUMES ALONE.AND BE SURE ALL PETS HAVE I-DTAGS AND MICROCHIPS JUST INCASE THEY GET LOST DURING THEHOLIDAY.WE WANT TO SEE HOW YOU'REGETTING INTO THE SPOOKY