Tracking Hurricane Zeta 10-26-20 5PM

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:52s
Tracking Hurricane Zeta 10-26-20 5PM
Chief Meteorologist Craig Setzer shares the details of the latest advisory.

Zeta likely hurricane before hitting Yucatan, heading for US

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — A strengthening Tropical Storm Zeta was expected to become a hurricane Monday...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphNewsday


Tracking The Tropics: Zeta Forecast To Strengthen Into A Hurricane Monday

A NOAA hurricane hunter plane has found that Tropical Storm Zeta is rapidly strengthening.
cbs4.com - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comCBS NewsUpworthy


Amy Coney Barrett, Mike Pence, Tropical Storm Zeta: 5 things to know Monday

Amy Coney Barrett is poised to become the ninth Supreme Court justice, Tropical Storm Zeta expected...
USATODAY.com - Published


