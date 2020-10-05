Global  
 

Video Credit: KIMT - Published
Pop up Voting starts tomorrow
What you need to know to vote in person

Period begins tomorrow.

I'm here at a pop?

"*up voting location at the olmsted county government center.

You can see safety measures are in place ?

"*?

"* such as social distanc signs and plexiglass barriers ?

"*?

"* to keep voters safe.

T direct balloting allows voters to come and submit their ballot into the tabulator in person.

If you're registered to vote, you just show up.

If you're not, you need to bring the necessary documentation.

Absentee votes won't be tallied until after 8 p?

"*m whn polls close on election day.

Local election officials are expecting a big turn out.xxx more and more voters are taking opportunities either the convenience, or the advantage of voting by mail, or voting so they don't have to be around large crowds of people.

If you do choose to vote by mail, it must be postmarked by november 3rd.

Election officials are encouraging people to not wait.

Live in rochester, calyn thompson, kimt news 3./// thanks calyn.

Early absentee voting continues through monday, november 2nd.///




Election 2020: Advance voting - almost half of New Zealand went early

Election 2020: Advance voting - almost half of New Zealand went early More than 1.5 million New Zealanders have cast their votes ahead of election day tomorrow.Electoral...
New Zealand Herald - Published


