Laura PiszczorRomano RT @Suntimes: Wilton Gregory, 73, was born in Chicago and ordained a priest here in 1973. https://t.co/cZfZBg3EyO 50 minutes ago

Dominik Dalek How is this even possible that this is the very first black archbishop in the US? Like... How? I don't give a toss… https://t.co/WldMjDVv7Z 1 hour ago

Venzen Dwayne At Home 🏘️ #StayHome RT @TODAYshow: Pope Francis appoints America’s 1st Black cardinal https://t.co/eojhhqNEK2 2 hours ago

Skip Bieber Top story: Pope Francis appoints America’s first African American cardinal, Chicago-native Wilton Gregory - Chicago… https://t.co/WzcQNBm6o4 2 hours ago

Lady Bridge Pope Francis on Sunday named Archbishop Wilton Gregory, 72, as cardinal, making him the first Black person to ever… https://t.co/EjZDetUu2U 4 hours ago

PHL News Insider RT @inquirerdotnet: Pope Francis has appointed Capiz Archbishop Jose Advincula as one of his 13 new cardinals. | @DJEsguerraINQ https://t… 5 hours ago

Theresa Power-Natale RT @IrishTheresa: Pope Francis appoints Archbishop Wilton Gregory as first Black American cardinal. ArchBishop Gregory Has openly supported… 5 hours ago