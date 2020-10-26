10-26-20 SCORES: Poland remains unbeaten while handing Holland Patent first loss in tough matchup; F

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 9 minutes ago

Highlights and scores from Monday, October 26, 2020.

Soccer between two teamssportine second half - tornadoes up bytwe play coming on and smotheringity richard able toea foot on it and put it home.

Rory continues her scorching hot season - 18 on the year - 42fora half minutes remaining - off thm way out - rockets one.

Itbouncef the crossbar and finds its wayiy take it... ((score)) ...thatwou.

Halloween isn't for a few days-e falls as the moties hoed franort-schuylemaroon knights on the boys side.

---se- they're looking for more.

Roman harrod moves in - the shot - jumping and getting ahan.

--- nearly 13 minutes into thefs pressing again.

Malik coulthurst with the gorgeousfeer grates who puts it in with theh- schuyler up two.

--- almost atts the post.

Rebound ian randoand e leaping stop - to keep it atwo-s second goal of the night -that .

(((score))) ...each team woulth.

(((scores))) other scorestonigh- orkanbeat mounmarkham inovertims herkimer 1-0 off a goal from jaeden beam.

(((change)))clinn y in an extra fram3-2.

Jacksaundes goals.

(((change))) girls field hockey - r-f-a does it again - a 3-2 buzzer-beaterovere game-winner.

--- whitesborowinsa scranton the game-winner.

Shean.

We could have been here tonight talking aboua histic