Coronavirus lockdown in England: Nottingham prepares for Tier 3

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:40s
A look at the breakdown of which areas are in what tier of coronavirusrestrictions, and what that means, as Nottingham prepares to move into thestrictest set of restrictions.


Nottingham

Covid: Nottingham to move into tier 3

 Some parts of the surrounding county will also face the toughest Covid rules.
BBC News

Nottingham student calls for sign language at music gigs

 Deaf music lover Owen Brindley wants bands to include signing.
BBC News

What happens when a Banksy appears?

 Nottingham residents are excited about the arrival of a Banksy mural - but what will happen to it?
BBC News

Nottingham hospitals cancel surgery as Covid cases rise

 Some non-urgent surgery will be postponed until at least 6 November, a trust says.
BBC News

Eight million people in England to face toughest coronavirus restrictions

More than eight million people in England will be under the most stringent coronavirus restrictions...
Belfast Telegraph

The 10 parts of England facing tier 3 lockdown next

Analysis of the app suggests Hartlepool, Warrington, Nottingham, Bassetlaw and Sunderland,...
Tamworth Herald

Another UK region placed in strict lockdown amid spreading disease

Another UK region placed in strict lockdown amid spreading disease The United Kingdom is set to impose its strictest novel coronavirus lockdown conditions on another...
WorldNews


