London set to move to Tier 2 of lockdown restrictions

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:56s - Published
Millions of people in England will face tougher coronavirus restrictions asLondon is set to move into Tier 2 of lockdown measures.


Covid 19 coronavirus: London faces further lockdown measures to stop spread of virus

 London will move to tougher restrictions to fight the spread of Covid-19, with the city going from Tier 1 to Tier 2 restrictions on Saturday, local MPs have been..
London mayor expecting Tier 2 coronavirus restrictions for capital [Video]

London mayor expecting Tier 2 coronavirus restrictions for capital

London mayor Sadiq Khan has said that he expects the capital to be moved intothe Tier 2 coronavirus restrictions. Mr Khan told the London Assembly: “Finalconversations with ministers are ongoing around this as we meet – but I expectministers to make an announcement to Parliament later today.” He said thedecision was based on “expert public health and scientific advice” about whatis necessary to save lives in the city. “In addition to the restrictionsalready in place, this would mean different households in London not beingallowed to mix indoors,” he said. “Nobody wants to see more restrictions – butthis is deemed to be necessary in order to protect Londoners lives by myself,London council leaders and by ministers.”

Tougher virus restrictions on London from Saturday

 The city will have tougher restrictions from Saturday, including a ban on households mixing indoors.
London due to move from Covid Tier 1 to Tier 2

 The city will have tougher restrictions from Saturday, including a ban on households mixing indoors.
