London set to move to Tier 2 of lockdown restrictions

Millions of people in England will face tougher coronavirus restrictions asLondon is set to move into Tier 2 of lockdown measures.



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions London Capital of the United Kingdom Covid 19 coronavirus: London faces further lockdown measures to stop spread of virus London will move to tougher restrictions to fight the spread of Covid-19, with the city going from Tier 1 to Tier 2 restrictions on Saturday, local MPs have been..

New Zealand Herald 32 minutes ago London mayor expecting Tier 2 coronavirus restrictions for capital



London mayor Sadiq Khan has said that he expects the capital to be moved intothe Tier 2 coronavirus restrictions. Mr Khan told the London Assembly: “Finalconversations with ministers are ongoing around this as we meet – but I expectministers to make an announcement to Parliament later today.” He said thedecision was based on “expert public health and scientific advice” about whatis necessary to save lives in the city. “In addition to the restrictionsalready in place, this would mean different households in London not beingallowed to mix indoors,” he said. “Nobody wants to see more restrictions – butthis is deemed to be necessary in order to protect Londoners lives by myself,London council leaders and by ministers.” Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:09 Published on January 1, 1970 Tougher virus restrictions on London from Saturday The city will have tougher restrictions from Saturday, including a ban on households mixing indoors.

BBC News 2 hours ago London due to move from Covid Tier 1 to Tier 2 The city will have tougher restrictions from Saturday, including a ban on households mixing indoors.

BBC News 2 hours ago