A look at the breakdown of which areas are in what tier of coronavirusrestrictions, and what that means.



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Greater Manchester County of England Prime Minister announces Greater Manchester will move into Tier 3 of coronavirus restrictions



Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that the Greater Manchester regionwill move into the highest level of Covid-19 restrictions from midnight onThursday. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:55 Published on January 1, 1970 Boris Johnson moves Greater Manchester into Tier 3



Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that Greater Manchester will be placed into Tier 3 Covid alert level, despite opposition from local leaders over financial support. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn Credit: ODN Duration: 01:59 Published on January 1, 1970 Manchester Mayor says Government walked away from talks



The Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham says the Government "walked away" from negotiations after failing to provide enough financial support for what the region needs to avoid a "punishing winter" under Tier 3 lockdown restrictions. Mr Burnham called for Parliament to now look at a funding formula to support regions put into Tier 3 lockdown. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn Credit: ODN Duration: 03:03 Published on January 1, 1970 Bolton residents express fears over tier 3 lockdown



Residents in Bolton have expressed fears their region could be forced into tier 3 lockdown as the Government and local leaders in Greater Manchester fail to agree on how to tackle the rising number of covid-19 cases in the area. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn Credit: ODN Duration: 01:14 Published on January 1, 1970