Amy Coney Barrett Set to Be Confirmed to Supreme Court on Monday

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:55s - Published
President Trump will secure a political victory as Amy Coney Barrett is set to be confirmed to the Republican-controlled Senate.


US election polls: Trump closes gap on Biden to six points [Video]

US election polls: Trump closes gap on Biden to six points

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USpresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.

Putin Rejects Trump’s Claims of ‘Corrupt’ Deals Between Hunter Biden and Ukraine [Video]

Putin Rejects Trump’s Claims of ‘Corrupt’ Deals Between Hunter Biden and Ukraine

On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke out against Donald Trump.

‘Fat and Happy’ With a Conservative Court, Are Republicans Losing a Winning Issue?

 President Trump and his party pushed Justice Barrett’s confirmation through in record time. But they could find that satisfied voters, who no longer fear the..
Supreme Court says no late mail ballots in Wisconsin [Video]

Supreme Court says no late mail ballots in Wisconsin

Siding with Wisconsin's Republican-led legislature, the U.S. Supreme Court refused on Monday to allow an extension to the deadline for returning mail-in ballots in the state, dealing a setback to Democrats. Gloria Tso reports.

Senate Republicans celebrate Barrett confirmation

 Republican Senators celebrated the confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett by a deeply divided Senate late Monday. The vote installs President Donald Trump's..
Amy Coney Barrett swears first of two Supreme Court oaths hours after being confirmed by Senate

 After one of the most partisan confirmation votes in U.S. history, Judge Amy Coney Barrett is preparing to become the latest Supreme Court justice. She'll swear..
US elections: Senate confirms Trump Supreme Court nominee despite Democrats' opposition [Video]

US elections: Senate confirms Trump Supreme Court nominee despite Democrats' opposition

The US Senate voted 52-48 to confirm Trump nominee Amy Coney Barrett to the nation's highest court one week before the presidential elections.View on euronews

Fighting an Uphill Senate Re-election Battle, Doug Jones Does It His Way

 Mr. Jones, from deeply conservative Alabama, is the Senate’s most vulnerable Democratic incumbent. But far from tiptoeing toward re-election, he seems almost..
Eye Opener: Amy Coney Barrett sworn in as Supreme Court justice

 Judge Amy Coney Barrett was sworn in to the Supreme Court by Justice Clarence Thomas, to the opposition of Congressional Democrats. Also, new U.S. coronavirus..
AP Top Stories October 27 A

 Here's the latest for Tuesday October 27th: Amy Coney Barrett confirmed to Supreme Court; Biden to campaign in Georgia, Trump going to Wisconsin; Coronavirus..
