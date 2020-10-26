|
|
|
New Evacuations Issued Around Silverado Fire
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 02:10s - Published
New Evacuations Issued Around Silverado Fire
The Silverado Fire has burned more than 11,000 acres and is 5% contained.
Tina Patel reports.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
The Silverado Fire broke out Monday morning east of Irvine and quickly exploded to more than 7,200...
Upworthy - Published
|
The blaze, dubbed the Silverado fire, had grown to about 50 acres by 8 a.m., a big jump from the 10...
Upworthy - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|