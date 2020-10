Related videos from verified sources Evacuations ordered as brushfire scorches foothills south of Redlands in California



Firefighters battled a brush fire in the foothills of Southern Redlands, California that prompted mandatory evacuations late Wednesday, October 14.The Bruder fire was reported at about 8:52 p.m. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 04:48 Published 2 weeks ago Crews search for dead in Oregon as wildfires rage



Search and rescue teams, with dogs in tow, were deployed across the blackened ruins of southern Oregon towns on Sunday as smoldering wildfires continue to ravage the U.S. west and officials warn of.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:39 Published on September 13, 2020