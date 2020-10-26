Campaigns target Fla. with less than 1 week left until Election Day

There is less than one week left until Election Day, and the major presidential candidates are planning more stops in Florida , while voters head to the polls.

Trump supporters drive to U.S. embassy in Jerusalem Waving U.S. flags and beeping their horns, a car convoy carrying Republicans living in Israel, made its way on Tuesday to the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem in a show of support for Donald Trump and his party, bringing the race for the White House onto the streets of Israel a week before the U.S. election,

The driver, a friend of the victim, is charged with murder and illegal transport of human remains.

Campaigns target Florida with 1 week to go With seven days until Election Day, the campaigns are swarming Florida to earn your vote.

Florida receives 2.3 million new COVID rapid tests with more on the way Florida will continue to receive a steady flow of new COVID-19 rapid tests. That’s according to federal health officials, saying Tuesday, the state will be getting about 6.5 million BinaxNOW tests total through the end of the year.

Vice President Pence has returned to the campaign trail after key staffers tested positive for the...