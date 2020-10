Sir Mo Farah 'signs up for' 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 01:47s - Published 4 minutes ago Sir Mo Farah 'signs up for' 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' Olympian Sir Mo Farah is reportedly set to make his reality TV debut in the new series of 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!'. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend