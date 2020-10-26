European holidaymakers to blame for COVID second wave, says health expert

Nicola Sturgeon: There is no magic way out of Covid-19



The number of positive coronavirus cases in Scotland has passed 60,000, NicolaSturgeon has announced. She said 28 coronavirus deaths and 1,202 positivetests have been recorded in the past 24 hours. Ms Sturgeon said: “The positionwe are in right now is really tough and everyone is thoroughly sick of it.“That has been the case for some time but as the nights get darker and we headinto winter, and as our attention and thoughts turn to Christmas, I think thatfeeling becomes a heavier one for all of us.”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:49 Published on January 1, 1970