European holidaymakers to blame for COVID second wave, says health expert

Video Credit: euronews (in English)
"Anybody who drives down the motorways in France in August will see the lines of Dutch caravans moving south, almost like a migration of animals in Africa," Martin McKee, Professor of European Public Health at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, tells Euronews.


Doctors urge flu shots in light of COVID-19. Here's what you need to know.

 Why is getting a flu shot so important this year? Are there enough flu shots to go around?
CBS News
Nicola Sturgeon: There is no magic way out of Covid-19

Nicola Sturgeon: There is no magic way out of Covid-19

The number of positive coronavirus cases in Scotland has passed 60,000, Nicola Sturgeon has announced. She said 28 coronavirus deaths and 1,202 positive tests have been recorded in the past 24 hours. Ms Sturgeon said: "The position we are in right now is really tough and everyone is thoroughly sick of it. That has been the case for some time but as the nights get darker and we head into winter, and as our attention and thoughts turn to Christmas, I think that feeling becomes a heavier one for all of us."

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published

Covid rules: Confusion as social clubs serve alcohol in tier 3 areas

 A tier three loophole appears to leave social clubs able to serve alcohol without substantial meals.
BBC News

Spanish medics demand better conditions as COVID-19 cases grow

Spanish medics demand better conditions as COVID-19 cases grow

Doctors battling second wave say they will continue indefinite strike nationwide amid criticism of gov't handling of pandemic.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:12Published
Dozens of European countries report record COVID-19 rates

Dozens of European countries report record COVID-19 rates

Meanwhile, hopes of a vaccine are growing in the UK with the British government anticipating a mass roll-out in the first half of next year.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:19Published
UK artists thrive despite COVID-19 pandemic

UK artists thrive despite COVID-19 pandemic

The global pandemic has severely affected the arts all over the world, but in the UK, some artists are thriving despite cancelled shows and gallery closures.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:38Published