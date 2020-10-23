Indiana National Guard to assist long term care facilities throughout entire state of Indiana

Global  
 

The state of indiana is bringing in the national guard to help long-term care facilities.

They've become a focus again when it comes to reducing the spread of covid-19.

In fact..

69 percent of covid "hospitalizations" this month in the state are among residents 60 years old and older..

News 10's dominic miranda attended governor eric holcomb's covid-19 press conference today...virtually.

Dominic joins us with more on the national guard's role.

56 percent of covid-19 deaths in indiana are residents in long-term care facilities.

To help ... the state is calling for the indiana national guard to be in 534 long term care facilities statewide.

Indiana national guard adjutant general dale lyles detailed their response to assist health care providers in long term care facilities.

General lyles says guardsman are deploying to help prevent infection in indiana communities.

On monday, november 2nd...the indiana national guard will mobilize teams to indiana's hardest hit facilities.

They will then broaden their support to cover the 534 long term care facilities over the following 3 weeks.

They will assist nursing home staff with infection control... monitoring covid-19 checklists... registration for testing..

And staff and visitor wellness checks.

General lyles says prior to placement...all guardsman will be tested for covid-19...and will be tested regularly as they assist these facilities.

"indiana national guard troops are well trained and ready to assist with keeping long term care facility residents and staff members safe and protected during this health crisis.

" professional training for national guardsman is taking place at camp atrerbury in south central indiana this week.

This is to help teach control measures and reduce unnecessary transfers of covid positive individuals to hospitals.

The state is hoping these measures mitigate the spread of covid-19 within these high




