Health Officials Urge Sports Fans Who Attended Celebrations To Get Tested As COVID Cases Rise Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:34s - Published 3 minutes ago Health Officials Urge Sports Fans Who Attended Celebrations To Get Tested As COVID Cases Rise Across the Southland, health officials are urging people who attended celebrations after the Dodgers won the World Series to quarantine and get tested as the number of coronavirus cases continued to rise Wednesday. 0

