Breonna Taylor's Mom 10282020

Case breonna taylor 2.jpg in louisville..

Breonna taylor's mother, is asking the state prosecutors advisory council... to appoint an independent prosecutor to handle her daughter's case.

L3: abc 36 news update white breonna taylor's mother asking for for new grand jury louisville tamika palmer says her daughter deserves a prosecution team who can evaluate the case from a quote "unbiased lens."

Palmer's attorney says information provided by grand jurors...confirm that attorney general david cameron's office's presentation of the case..

Was quote "flawed" and not in compliance with kentucky law.

Two anonymous grand jurors say the panel was not given the chance to explore charges related to taylor's death.

Police shot and killed taylor in her apartment