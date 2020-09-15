Breonna Taylor's Mom 10282020

Global  
 

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY
Breonna taylor's mother, is asking the state prosecutors advisory council... to appoint an independent prosecutor to handle her daughter's case.

L3: abc 36 news update white breonna taylor's mother asking for for new grand jury louisville tamika palmer says her daughter deserves a prosecution team who can evaluate the case from a quote "unbiased lens."

Palmer's attorney says information provided by grand jurors...confirm that attorney general david cameron's office's presentation of the case..

Was quote "flawed" and not in compliance with kentucky law.

Two anonymous grand jurors say the panel was not given the chance to explore charges related to taylor's death.

Police shot and killed taylor in her apartment




Breonna Taylor's Mom Seeking New Case Presented to Grand Jury

Breonna Taylor's mother says the case KY Attorney General Daniel Cameron presented to the grand jury...
TMZ.com - Published Also reported by •CBS News


Grand juror says he wanted Breonna Taylor's mom "to know the truth" in exclusive interview

In an exclusive interview with "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King, two of the grand jurors in the...
CBS News - Published


Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY
The aunt of Breonna Taylor reads a statement from Taylor's mother, Tamika Palmer, describing her heartbreak and anger.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)
Tamika Palmer - the mother of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman shot dead by police in a botched raid on her apartment in March - said she welcomed the new reforms and $12 million to settle a..

Credit: Reuters Studio