Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:13s - Published
Trending: Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani 'extremely excited' about engagement, Kim Kardashian mocked over tone-deaf birthday par
In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now....

ShowBiz Minute: Teigen, Stewart, Stefani

 Chrissy Teigen delivers heartfelt essay on miscarriage; Jon Stewart will be back in the host's chair for Apple TV+; "The Voice" co-stars Blake Shelton and Gwen..
USATODAY.com
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are engaged [Video]

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are engaged

The couple made the announcement on social media on Tuesday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:07Published

Kim Kardashian slammed for tone-deaf post about extravagant 40th birthday bash [Video]

Kim Kardashian slammed for tone-deaf post about extravagant 40th birthday bash

Kim Kardashian has come under fire on social media for sharing posts about a birthday party she held on a private island for family and friends amid the pandemic.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:55Published

Khloe Kardashian reveals past COVID-19 diagnosis; Kim faces backlash over party

 Kim Kardashian West and several of her family members and friends visited a "private island" for her 40th birthday. Some found her photos tone-deaf.
USATODAY.com

Blake Shelton Says He and Gwen Stefani Are "Extremely Excited" About Engagement

Fans everywhere are cheering for Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton. The internet has been buzzing about...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comJapan Today


Gwen Stefani announces engagement to Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have been together for more than five years after meeting while...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •Mid-DayE! Online


Gwen Stefani Looked Back On Her Relationship With Blake Shelton Just Before Announcing Their Engagement

Just before they announced their engagement, Gwen Stefani was gushing about Blake Shelton during an...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •Mid-Day



Kim Kardashian Gets Called Out (Again) For Tone-Deaf Birthday Festivities [Video]

Kim Kardashian Gets Called Out (Again) For Tone-Deaf Birthday Festivities

Private island, negative tests, summer fun.

Credit: InStyle     Duration: 01:00Published
Kylie Jenner's Halloween Spirit, Kim Kardashian's "Insensitive" Post & Shawn Mendes' Interview About Camila Cabello | Billboard [Video]

Kylie Jenner's Halloween Spirit, Kim Kardashian's "Insensitive" Post & Shawn Mendes' Interview About Camila Cabello | Billboard

Kylie Jenner is getting into the Halloween spirit just in time for the holiday, Kim Kardashian is being called "insensitive" for a birthday post and Shawn Mendes opens up about quarantine with..

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 02:51Published
Kim Kardashian Slammed For Extravagant 40th Birthday Party [Video]

Kim Kardashian Slammed For Extravagant 40th Birthday Party

Kim Kardashian is taking major heat after revealing that she had a lavish 40th birthday party on a private island during a worldwide pandemic.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:19Published