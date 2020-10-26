Pulwama attack was great achievement under Imran Khan's leadership: Pakistan Federal Minister

Global  
 

Pakistan's Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Ch Fawad Hussain, in the National Assembly, said that Pulwama was a great achievement under Imran Khan's leadership.

He said, "We have hit Hindustan after entering its own territory.

Pulwama was a great achievement under Imran Khan's leadership.

We all share credit for it."


