Pulwama attack was great achievement under Imran Khan's leadership: Pakistan Federal Minister

Pakistan's Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Ch Fawad Hussain, in the National Assembly, said that Pulwama was a great achievement under Imran Khan's leadership.

He said, "We have hit Hindustan after entering its own territory.

Pulwama was a great achievement under Imran Khan's leadership.

We all share credit for it."