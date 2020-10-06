Pakistan's opposition parties unite to rally against PM Imran Khan

India has condemned in unequivocal terms the latest move by Pakistan to try and annexe the occupied territory of Gilgit-Baltistan by making it the latter's province. However, activists from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and defence experts believe that it is time for India to move beyond statements and take concrete action like nominating people from occupied territories to institutions like the Rajya Sabha, and blacklisting companies and entities operating in such areas. PoK activist Dr Amjad Ayub Mirza, and defence expert Sushant Sareen discuss the issue with Hindustan Times senior editor Aditi Prasad. Watch the full video for more.
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's announcement to make Gilgit-Baltistan the nation's newest province has been met with fierce indignation in India. Gilgit-Baltistan is a part of Indian territory and illegally occupied by Pakistan. The move may have been driven by Beijing wanting to safeguard its interests in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which is part of Chinese President Xi Jinping's ambitious Belt and Road Initiative. PoK activist Dr Amjad Ayub Mirza, defence expert Sushant Sareen and Pakistani journalist Ahmer Shaheen discuss the issue with Hindustan Times senior editor Aditi Prasad. Watch the full video for more.
One of the highlights of Donald Trump's Presidency was the confrontation with China on various accounts - from trade to territory. Beijing will continue to be one of the biggest challenges facing US President-elect Joe Biden. How he counters the 'dragon' will be of significance for India, which is already locked in a military stand-off with its expansionist neighbour. Keeping China in check will also dictate how Pakistan acts, especially in the aftermath of US' troop pullout from Afghanistan. Watch Pramit Palchaudhuri and Sushant Sareen try to predict Biden's foreign policies, in this conversation with Hindustan Times' Aditi Prasad.
After several days of counting Joe Biden has now been declared as the president elect of the United States of America. PM Modi was among a host of world leaders to wish him on his election. Much before Biden became vice-president in the Obama administration; he has always been an advocate for strong ties with India,. He also played a key role in developing & deepening strategic engagement with India. So the question now is what does a Biden-Harris administration mean for India? What will be their stance on terror arising out of Pakistan and the expansionist designs of China? Watch In Focus with Aditi Prasad for all the details.
Opposition parties unite to protest against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on October 16. Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), Pakistan Peoples Party, and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl united hands for the protest. A large number of people gathered in Gujranwala city of Punjab Province for a massive opposition rally. People shouted the slogan, 'Vote ko, Izzat do.' Opposition parties have accused Pakistan Army of rigging the 2018 elections that brought Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party to power. Former PM Nawaz Sharif also graced the power show via video conferencing.
Pakistani opposition leaders Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Maryam Nawaz, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Mehmood Khan Achakzai and Mohsin Dawar held massive rally against Prime Minister Imran Khan led-government on Sunday. The joint opposition front Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) arrived at Karachi's Bagh-e-Jinnah for the second power show here. Thousands of people assembled for the anti-government rally. People were seen waving opposition parties flag and raising slogans. This is second such rally after the one held in Gujranwala on October 16.
Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) farmers protested at MBD Mall in Ludhiana over farm laws and closed the reliance stores at the mall. Farmers in Punjab have been protesting against the three agriculture laws - The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020- since they were passed by the Parliament. Recently, Punjab Assembly had passed a resolution rejecting three farm laws enacted by the central government with Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, later leading a delegation to Governor VP Singh Badnore urging him to give his assent to three new bills by the assembly.
Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on November 06 said that Pakistan Army and its intelligence agency ISI are propagating false communal narrative to create social disharmony within India. "Pakistan has continued to remain the epicentre of armed Islamic insurgency and terrorism. For three decades now, Pakistan army and its intelligence agency ISI have been waging a proxy war in JandK have now increasingly resorting to non-kinetic means by launching vicious anti-India rhetoric on social media and propagating false communal narrative to create social disharmony within India," said Rawat.
India on Friday summoned the Charge d'Affaires (CDA) of the Pakistan High Commission here and lodged a strong protest over Islamabad's decision to transfer the management of the Kartarpur Sahib gurudwara from a Sikh body to a separate trust. MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said Aftab Hassan Khan, the Pakistani CDA, was categorically told that the decision runs against the religious sentiments of the Sikh community. On Thursday, the MEA had reacted sharply to Pakistan's decision to transfer the management and maintenance of the gurudwara from the Pakistan Sikh Gurudwara Prabhandhak Committee to the administrative control of the Evacuee Trust Property Board, a non-Sikh body. Srivastava said the unilateral decision by Pakistan is highly condemnable and runs against the spirit of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor initiative as also the religious sentiments of the Sikh community at large.
India lashed out at Pakistan over cross-border terrorism and other issues at the United Nations. ‘While world has come to a standstill due to COVID, Pakistan has enhanced support to cross border terrorism taking advantage of it. Pakistan is trying to create divisions among our religious communities as well. Fortunately, their provocation is falling on deaf ears since India has had a tradition of pluralism and co-existence where all communities live in harmony under a democratic framework,’ first secretary of India’s permanent mission at UN, Aashish Sharma said. He also spoke about Pakistan’s abysmal record in matters of sectarian violence and said that Islamabad should first set its own house in order. The Indian diplomat also condemned Pakistan’s statement and said that Islamabad has time and again abused the United Nations platform to further its own nefarious political agenda. Sharma also said that India had dealt with the Covid pandemic in the most transparent manner and equal access to medical facilities had been provided to all citizens with special emphasis to the vulnerable communities. Watch the full video for all the details.
Protests were held by PoJK refugees in Jammu as India observed black day to mark Pakistan’s invasion of Jammu and Kashmir In 1947. The protesters slammed the Pakistan government and said that their land is being used by Pakistan & China for the CPEC. They also called on the international community to condemn Pakistan’s actions and sought action against Islamabad for the killing of 70,000 Hindus and Sikhs. Meanwhile, a symposium, ‘Memories Of 22 October 1947’ was also organised where J&K LG Manoh Sinha said that even after 73 years, the wounds are still fresh. Watch the full video for all the debates.
Taking a dig at Oppositions over chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' remark, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on November 04 asked Opposition leaders that will Indians say 'Pakistan Zindabad'.