WEB EXTRA: Suspects Sought In Miami Home Burglary Where Guns, Flashbangs Stolen

WEB EXTRA: Home Invasion Caught On Camera



A home invasion robbery was captured on surveillance camera in Tamarac. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:43 Published 23 hours ago

WEB EXTRA: House Pays Tribute To Ghostbusters Film This Halloween



This house in Milwaukee, WI pays tribute to the film "Ghostbusters" this Halloween. The decorations include the fire station and Slimer. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:52 Published 2 days ago