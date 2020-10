LA County Says Dodgers In 'Close Contact' With Justin Turner Must Quarantine Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 00:33s - Published 7 minutes ago LA County Says Dodgers In 'Close Contact' With Justin Turner Must Quarantine Los Angeles County's chief medical officer Thursday said health officials were continuing to work with the Dodgers to gauge the extent of possible coronavirus after third baseman Justin Turner tested positive during Game 6 of the World Series. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend