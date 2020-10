The Solano County public health department reported Friday the first patient suffering both the flu and COVID-19.



Related videos from verified sources LA County Reports 1,745 New COVID-19 Cases, Highest Since Late-August



The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Thursday reported 1,745 newly confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and 19 new deaths, bringing countywide totals to 305,070 cases and 7,044.. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 00:32 Published 25 minutes ago LA County Says Dodgers In 'Close Contact' With Justin Turner Must Quarantine



Los Angeles County's chief medical officer Thursday said health officials were continuing to work with the Dodgers to gauge the extent of possible coronavirus after third baseman Justin Turner tested.. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 00:33 Published 27 minutes ago Texas County Goes Back Into 'Shutdown' Due To Coronavirus Case Surge



Among the non-essential services ordered to be closed, effective at midnight Thursday, are tattoo, hair and nail salons, as well as gyms and in-person dining. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 00:31 Published 56 minutes ago