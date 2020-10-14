Global  
 

Video Credit: KTXL - Duration: 02:06s - Published
First case of 'twindemic' flu and COVID-19 co-infection reported in Solano County

Karma Dickerson talks to Solano County Health Officer Dr. Bela Matyas about the risks of flu season and COVID-19.


