First case of "twindemic" flu and COVID-19 co-infection reported in Solano County
Karma Dickerson talks to Solano County Health Officer Dr. Bela Matyas about the risks of flu season and COVID-19.
Solano County Confirms 1st Case of Patient Suffering Both Coronavirus and FluThe Solano County public health department reported Friday the first patient suffering both the flu and COVID-19. Andrea Nakano reports. (10-29-20)
Solano County Sees Its 1st Person With COVID-19, Flu Co-InfectionHealth officials in Solano County say they’ve confirmed their first case of a person testing positive for both COVID-19 and the flu. Katie Johnston reports.
Health Officials Urge Getting Flu Shots To Avoid 'Twin-Demic' Of COVID-19 And InfluenzaThe Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County is urging residents to get vaccinated against the flu as soon as possible. Many experts are warning of a “twin-demic” with the arrival of flu..