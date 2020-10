Politics Matter First, Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin is awesome. If only California had someone like her in office. 2nd, percentages a… https://t.co/JuPQUR1bRo 1 minute ago

Louis Albanese RT @PacificJHealth: California records its 1st case of #flu & #coronavirus co-infection in one unlucky patient in Solano County https://t.… 15 minutes ago

CA Curriculum Collab The reopening of hundreds of Orange County schools for in-person instruction over the last month — the largest retu… https://t.co/WGQx4bEUIK 2 hours ago

Black Lives Matter RT @omar_quraishi: A coronavirus patient in California has also tested positive for influenza — this flu season’s first known case of “co-i… 3 hours ago

Steve Natt RT @grantstern: Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman are indicted for two voter suppression felonies in two states and a federal civil case cups lan… 4 hours ago

Pacific Journal of Health California records its 1st case of #flu & #coronavirus co-infection in one unlucky patient in Solano County… https://t.co/rSoS7iOq1R 5 hours ago

The Matrix Mommy, Eve. @AppropriateAge No, I do not agree with that and GRANT “purposely targeted” “C. Parker” for “just that reason”... “… https://t.co/pmE1K52B19 5 hours ago