Safe ways to celebrate Halloween

Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 03:11s
Don't let the pandemic put a damper on your Halloween activities this year.

There are ways to have fun while staying safe and healthy.


4 safe ways to hand out candy on Halloween

With the pandemic still going on, here are creative and safe ways to hand out candy during...
USATODAY.com

Halloween isn’t risk-free, but it can be lower risk

Halloween isn’t risk-free, but it can be lower risk Photo by Sebastian Willnow / picture alliance via Getty Images The hottest decorations this...
The Verge


PACWalnutCreek

PAC Walnut Creek Pacific Workplaces Walnut Creek wishes you and yours a very safe, fun and HAPPY HALLOWEEN!! 💀🎃🦇🕷👻 We polled some… https://t.co/yeQxv62N0W 17 seconds ago

avec_valerie

Valerie 🎃 Halloween is tomorrow! Are you still looking for safe ways to celebrate? 👻 I listed 27 safe, social distancing H… https://t.co/TbcawoTeco 18 seconds ago

WarrenCoHealth

WCHD For an alternative to #TrickOrTreating this year 🍬, have a candy hunt around the house for a safe and fun way to ce… https://t.co/9RHJESfjMt 3 minutes ago

DrLauraMarkham

Dr. Laura Markham 20 Covid-Safe Ways to Celebrate Halloween https://t.co/hhsui5zcMw 4 minutes ago

michiganalumni

Michigan Alumni How can your family safely celebrate Halloween amid a pandemic? Here are five tips from a @MottChildren pediatricia… https://t.co/YYogYfz6uw 5 minutes ago

pdanunagoro

Prama Danunagoro RT @LoyolaMarymount: Lion Pride Friday, Halloween edition. 🦁🎃 Have a safe weekend, Lions. We remind you to refrain from hosting or attendi… 14 minutes ago

CsrCharity

csrcharity Tomorrow is HALLOWEEN!🎃 👻 Although things are different this year, there are still some fun and SAFE ways to celeb… https://t.co/zbLS0nDK8v 19 minutes ago

LenaweeHD

Lenawee Health Dept. 🎃 Have a safe and fun Halloween this weekend #Lenawee As a reminder, we have guidance for ways to safely celebrate… https://t.co/TgKLykrbJ9 19 minutes ago


Livermore Neighborhood Adapts Halloween Plans To Stay Safe From COVID-19 [Video]

Livermore Neighborhood Adapts Halloween Plans To Stay Safe From COVID-19

Halloween is not dead yet in one Livermore neighborhood. Neighbors are adapting to COVID restrictions and still finding ways to celebrate. Kiet Do reports. (10/30/20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:48
Health experts weigh in on safe ways to avoid COVID-19 while trick-or-treating [Video]

Health experts weigh in on safe ways to avoid COVID-19 while trick-or-treating

Just because we are in a pandemic doesn't mean Halloween is canceled. Area health experts say it just might look different.

Credit: KMTV Action 3 News     Duration: 01:24
Families Getting Creative To Have Halloween Fun Amid COVID Pandemic [Video]

Families Getting Creative To Have Halloween Fun Amid COVID Pandemic

CBS4's Naomi Ruchim reports on the ways to celebrate Halloween safely this year.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:16