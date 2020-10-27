Safe ways to celebrate Halloween
Don't let the pandemic put a damper on your Halloween activities this year.
There are ways to have fun while staying safe and healthy.
PAC Walnut Creek Pacific Workplaces Walnut Creek wishes you and yours a very safe, fun and HAPPY HALLOWEEN!! 💀🎃🦇🕷👻
We polled some… https://t.co/yeQxv62N0W 17 seconds ago
Valerie 🎃 Halloween is tomorrow! Are you still looking for safe ways to celebrate?
👻 I listed 27 safe, social distancing H… https://t.co/TbcawoTeco 18 seconds ago
WCHD For an alternative to #TrickOrTreating this year 🍬, have a candy hunt around the house for a safe and fun way to ce… https://t.co/9RHJESfjMt 3 minutes ago
Dr. Laura Markham 20 Covid-Safe Ways to Celebrate Halloween https://t.co/hhsui5zcMw 4 minutes ago
Michigan Alumni How can your family safely celebrate Halloween amid a pandemic? Here are five tips from a @MottChildren pediatricia… https://t.co/YYogYfz6uw 5 minutes ago
Prama Danunagoro RT @LoyolaMarymount: Lion Pride Friday, Halloween edition. 🦁🎃
Have a safe weekend, Lions. We remind you to refrain from hosting or attendi… 14 minutes ago
csrcharity Tomorrow is HALLOWEEN!🎃 👻
Although things are different this year, there are still some fun and SAFE ways to celeb… https://t.co/zbLS0nDK8v 19 minutes ago
Lenawee Health Dept. 🎃 Have a safe and fun Halloween this weekend #Lenawee
As a reminder, we have guidance for ways to safely celebrate… https://t.co/TgKLykrbJ9 19 minutes ago
Livermore Neighborhood Adapts Halloween Plans To Stay Safe From COVID-19Halloween is not dead yet in one Livermore neighborhood. Neighbors are adapting to COVID restrictions and still finding ways to celebrate. Kiet Do reports. (10/30/20)
Health experts weigh in on safe ways to avoid COVID-19 while trick-or-treatingJust because we are in a pandemic doesn't mean Halloween is canceled. Area health experts say it just might look different.
Families Getting Creative To Have Halloween Fun Amid COVID PandemicCBS4's Naomi Ruchim reports on the ways to celebrate Halloween safely this year.