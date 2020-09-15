South Florida Halloween Event Guide 2020 Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 02:55s - Published 2 minutes ago South Florida Halloween Event Guide 2020 With many people looking for things to do this Halloween weekend venues are asking people to wear facial coverings and adhere to social distancing. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Whether you're working from home or the office, we want to see your Halloween spirit While the world may seem a little scarier this year, we hope South Florida businesses are still...

bizjournals - Published 1 week ago







Tweets about this