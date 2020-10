Assault carried out at a church in Nice comes weeks after teacher Samuel Paty was killed near Paris .

The attack comes as France is on high alert over tensions related to the publication of caricatures of the Muslim Prophet Muhammad in the French satirical..

An attacker with a knife killed 3 worshipers at a church in Nice, France, in a suspected terror attack. Police shot the suspect and immediately took him into..

Traffic stretched more than 430 miles (700km) in total just hours before new measures came into force.

The United States stands with France, President Donald Trump said in a message of solidarity after his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron declared the country..

Multiple Australian Islamic organisations have condemned the attacks in Nice, France and called for greater social harmony.

Security across France tightens after a suspected Islamist militant stabs three people to death.

Muslims protest as Nice mourns church attack dead France stepped up security nationwide on Friday to guard against new Islamist attacks following the fatal stabbings at a church in Nice, while Muslims in other countries protested in the streets over perceived French slights to the Prophet Mohammad. Olivia Chan reports.

An unidentified man wielding a knife attacked civilians in the Church of Notre Dame in the French...

At least two people were was killed and one other person was injured in a deadly knife attack in the...

Three people were killed in a knife attack in the French city of Nice. France's anti-terrorism...