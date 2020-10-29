PM Modi hails corona warriors on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled the horrific Pulwama incident during his address in Gujarat's Kevadia on October 31. He said, "The country can never forget that some people were not saddened at the sacrifice of the security personnel during the Pulwama attack. At that time, these people were only doing politics...I request them not to do such politics in the interest of the nation." "The way the truth (about Pulwama attack in India) has been admitted in the parliament of the neighbouring country, it has exposed the real faces of those who did politics over the incident," he further added.
On October 31, the nation is celebrating 145th birth anniversary of 'ironman' Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tribute to 'ironman' on his birth anniversary at 'Statue of Unity' in Gujarat. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had served as the first deputy prime minister of India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address in Gujarat's Kevadia said nation is establishing new dimensions of unity. "Today, Kashmir has moved on a new path of development...Whether it is restoration of peace in the Northeast, or the steps being taken for development there, today the country is establishing new dimensions of unity," said PM in Gujarat on birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.
The nation is celebrating 145th birth anniversary of 'ironman' Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on October 31. President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi LG Anil Baijal paid him floral tribute. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had served as the first deputy prime minister of India.
