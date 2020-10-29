PM Modi hails corona warriors on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary

Global  
 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised country's fight against COVID-19 during his address at Gujarat's Kevadia on October 31.

"130 crore Indians together honoured the COVID-19 warriors in their fight against this pandemic.

The way the country has proved its collective potential during this time is unprecedented," said PM Modi.

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, to celebrate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.


