Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PM Modi pays tribute to Sardar Patel at 'Statue of Unity' on his birth anniversary

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:20s - Published
PM Modi pays tribute to Sardar Patel at 'Statue of Unity' on his birth anniversary

PM Modi pays tribute to Sardar Patel at 'Statue of Unity' on his birth anniversary

On October 31, the nation is celebrating 145th birth anniversary of 'ironman' Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tribute to 'ironman' on his birth anniversary at 'Statue of Unity' in Gujarat.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had served as the first deputy prime minister of India.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

'Nation is establishing new dimensions of unity,' says PM Modi [Video]

'Nation is establishing new dimensions of unity,' says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address in Gujarat's Kevadia said nation is establishing new dimensions of unity. "Today, Kashmir has moved on a new path of development...Whether it is restoration of peace in the Northeast, or the steps being taken for development there, today the country is establishing new dimensions of unity," said PM in Gujarat on birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:31Published
PM Modi hails corona warriors on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary [Video]

PM Modi hails corona warriors on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised country's fight against COVID-19 during his address at Gujarat's Kevadia on October 31. "130 crore Indians together honoured the COVID-19 warriors in their fight against this pandemic. The way the country has proved its collective potential during this time is unprecedented," said PM Modi. PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, to celebrate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:38Published
Seaplane service to boost tourism in Kevadia: PM Modi [Video]

Seaplane service to boost tourism in Kevadia: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a gathering at 'Statue of Unity' in Gujarat's Kevadia. He hailed the seaplane service from Sabarmati riverfront to Kevadia that will start from today. He said, "Today, a seaplane service from Sabarmati riverfront to Kevadia will be started. This will help boost tourism in this area." PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, to celebrate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:37Published

Vallabhbhai Patel Vallabhbhai Patel Indian barrister, politician and a leader of the Indian National Congress (1875-1950)

President Kovind and others pay tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary [Video]

President Kovind and others pay tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary

The nation is celebrating 145th birth anniversary of 'ironman' Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on October 31. President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi LG Anil Baijal paid him floral tribute. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had served as the first deputy prime minister of India.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:29Published

Gujarat Gujarat State in western India

Sweet shop in Surat sells 'Gold Ghari' for Rs 9000 kg [Video]

Sweet shop in Surat sells 'Gold Ghari' for Rs 9000 kg

A shop in Gujarat's Surat named '24 Carats Mithai Magic' is different from the rest as they are selling sweets for Rs 9000 per kilogram. The high price tag is due their speciality- the sweets come with a 'covering of 24-karat pure gold leaf'. Ahead of Chandi Padvo, a festival falling a day after Sharad Poornima, a sweet shop in Surat has launched 'Gold Ghari' -a different version of ghari, a sweet dish from Surat. "We have launched 'gold ghari' this year. It's very healthy. Gold is considered a very beneficial metal in Ayurveda. It has been three days since its launch, demand is a little below expectation as market is slow. We hope it'll get good response in the coming days," said shop owner, Rohan.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:50Published

Related news from verified sources

PM Modi pays tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Statue of Unity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India's...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •DNAIndiaTimes


PM Modi to commemorate Sardar Patel's birth anniversary as National Unity Day on October 31

The Prime Minister will also unveil the seaplane service connecting Statue of Unity in Kevadia with...
DNA - Published

PM Narendra Modi to launch India's first seaplane service on Sardar Jayanti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his two-day visit to his home state Gujarat, on Saturday will...
Mid-Day - Published


Tweets about this

SureshC87442364

Suresh Chandra RT @ANI: #WATCH PM Modi pays tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary, at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat https… 11 minutes ago

deep221187

Deep kushwaha RT @timesofindia: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary, at the Statue of Unity in… 11 minutes ago

ShivSha33400586

Shiv Shakti RT @ANI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary, at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia,… 13 minutes ago

indusscrolls

Indus Scrolls PM Modi pays tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary READ HERE: https://t.co/s2sZ78ZioU 33 minutes ago

Ram86071466

Ram RT @republic: IN PICS: PM Modi pays floral tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary https://t.co/L3WdVd2AKd 46 minutes ago

TUENews

The United Express National Unity Day: PM Modi pays tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Statue of Unity https://t.co/fcne8BfALw 59 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

PM Modi attends 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' parade on birth anniversary of Sardar Patel [Video]

PM Modi attends 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' parade on birth anniversary of Sardar Patel

On October 31, the nation is celebrating 145th birth anniversary of 'Iron Man' Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. On this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' parade at 'Statue..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:29Published
Why PM Modi blamed oppn for damaging National Unity over Pulwama | Oneindia News [Video]

Why PM Modi blamed oppn for damaging National Unity over Pulwama | Oneindia News

PM Modi slams 'those who questioned govt on Pulwama attack' while addressing crowds on National Unity Day; Covid 19 fatality rate improves in India; Change of plans in BJP, as Amit Shah prepares to..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:25Published
Watch: PM Modi attends cultural programme at 'Statue of Unity' [Video]

Watch: PM Modi attends cultural programme at 'Statue of Unity'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi enjoyed cultural programme at 'Statue of Unity' in Gujarat's Kevadia on the 145th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Earlier, he also paid tribute to..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:36Published