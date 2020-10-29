PM Modi pays tribute to Sardar Patel at 'Statue of Unity' on his birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address in Gujarat's Kevadia said nation is establishing new dimensions of unity. "Today, Kashmir has moved on a new path of development...Whether it is restoration of peace in the Northeast, or the steps being taken for development there, today the country is establishing new dimensions of unity," said PM in Gujarat on birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised country's fight against COVID-19 during his address at Gujarat's Kevadia on October 31. "130 crore Indians together honoured the COVID-19 warriors in their fight against this pandemic. The way the country has proved its collective potential during this time is unprecedented," said PM Modi. PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, to celebrate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a gathering at 'Statue of Unity' in Gujarat's Kevadia. He hailed the seaplane service from Sabarmati riverfront to Kevadia that will start from today. He said, "Today, a seaplane service from Sabarmati riverfront to Kevadia will be started. This will help boost tourism in this area." PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, to celebrate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.
The nation is celebrating 145th birth anniversary of 'ironman' Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on October 31. President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi LG Anil Baijal paid him floral tribute. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had served as the first deputy prime minister of India.
A shop in Gujarat's Surat named '24 Carats Mithai Magic' is different from the rest as they are selling sweets for Rs 9000 per kilogram. The high price tag is due their speciality- the sweets come with a 'covering of 24-karat pure gold leaf'. Ahead of Chandi Padvo, a festival falling a day after Sharad Poornima, a sweet shop in Surat has launched 'Gold Ghari' -a different version of ghari, a sweet dish from Surat. "We have launched 'gold ghari' this year. It's very healthy. Gold is considered a very beneficial metal in Ayurveda. It has been three days since its launch, demand is a little below expectation as market is slow. We hope it'll get good response in the coming days," said shop owner, Rohan.
On October 31, the nation is celebrating 145th birth anniversary of 'Iron Man' Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.