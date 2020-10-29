PM Modi pays tribute to Sardar Patel at 'Statue of Unity' on his birth anniversary

On October 31, the nation is celebrating 145th birth anniversary of 'ironman' Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tribute to 'ironman' on his birth anniversary at 'Statue of Unity' in Gujarat.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had served as the first deputy prime minister of India.